New York Mets

New York Post
Jenrry-mejia

Red Sox take chance on disgraced ex-Met Jenrry Mejia

by: Dan Martin New York Post 10m

Jenrry Mejia, who was released by the Mets in November, signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox on Wednesday. Mejia has been suspended three times for drug use, including a lifetime ban from MLB

Tweets