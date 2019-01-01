New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Brandon Nimmo Receives ‘Good Guy Award’
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 2m
In what should be a shocker to absolutely nobody, Brandon Nimmo was presented with the Good Guy Award at the BBWAA dinner. Brandon, as you would expect, was very gracious during his acceptance speech, which you can watch below. In the least...
Tweets
-
It's time for a transitional season, says Phil Simms https://t.co/Kfk2u2uomaBlogger / Podcaster
-
The back page: He's ripped and he's Tom Brady's worst nightmare https://t.co/On3TDyimUtBlogger / Podcaster
-
Despite the presence of Andres Gimenez and Peter Alonso, Mark Vientos could be the Mets' best prospect https://t.co/ywYKbu67qsTV / Radio Network
-
RT @TimBritton: Mets release statement on Ricco’s new role:Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Barnes hit .246/.393/.393 with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs in 112 games last season for Skeeters. He also stole 24 bases and led the league with 80 walks. Played 6 seasons in Pirates farm system. https://t.co/aUPkMvqqtIBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Ken_Rosenthal: Neil Walker deal with #Marlins is for one year, $2M, sources tell The Athletic.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets