Mets Sign Barrett Barnes To Minor League Deal

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 33m

The New York Mets have signed OF Barrett Barnes has signed a minor league deal. The 27 year old was the Pirates 2012 first round draft pick, and he played last season with the Sugar Land Skeeters

