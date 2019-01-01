New York Mets

The Daily Stache
Mets Sign Barrett Barnes to Minor League Deal

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 40m

The New York Mets have signed former Sugar Land Skeeters outfielder Barrett Barnes to a Minor League deal. A Sugar Land native, Barnes appeared in his first season with the Skeeters in 2018 and hit .246/.393/.393 with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs in 112...

