Mets Sign Barrett Barnes to Minor League Deal
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 40m
The New York Mets have signed former Sugar Land Skeeters outfielder Barrett Barnes to a Minor League deal. A Sugar Land native, Barnes appeared in his first season with the Skeeters in 2018 and hit .246/.393/.393 with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs in 112...
