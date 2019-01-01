New York Mets

Mets Merized
John-ricco-4

Morning Briefing: Ricco Transitions to New Role in Front Office

by: Ryan Kolakowski Mets Merized Online 7m

Good morning Mets fans! Yesterday John Ricco took on a role within the Mets, transitioning from Senior Vice President, Baseball Operations to Senior Vice President, Senior Strategy Officer.htt

Tweets