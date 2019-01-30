New York Mets

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Robes and Ricco

SLACKISH REACTION:  It is cold. I am sleepy. Check out Thor’s snazzy Noah Syndergaard robe. Normally the Spring Training jerseys are announced by now. John Ricco has some new made up job. The Mets said in a statement that Ricco will report to COO...

