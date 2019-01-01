New York Mets

The Daily Stache
Is the Yoenis Cespedes we knew gone for good?

by: Stache Staff The Daily Stache 12m

Fate has not been kind to Yoenis Cespedes during the past year. The New York Mets superstar has formerly racked up some outstanding stats and won celebrity status among fans, but multiple injuries and chronic pain in 2018 have taken him out of...

Tweets