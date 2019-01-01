New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mmo-top-25-e1548170732127-678x381

MM0 2019 Top 25 Prospects: No.19, Junior Santos

by: Roberto Correa Mets Merized Online 2m

Junior SantosPos: SP     B/T: R/R     Age: 8/16/2001 (17)Acquired: International Free Agent from the Dominican Republic on September 28, 20172018 Stats (DSL Mets 1, GCL Mets): 1-1,

Tweets