The Atlanta Braves Should Focus on Deepening their Pitching Staff
by: Robbie Stratakos — Baseball Essential 13m
Last season the Atlanta Braves surprised many going 90-72 and winning the National League East. Are they well-assembled to repeat as division champions in 2019? Yes, but they would be wise to deepen their pitching staff before spring training. The...
Tweets
-
Thanks sounds like funHey @craigcartonlive we're having a Superbowl Eve party in the hood @grecanyc https://t.co/b8Cd4RmfiKTV / Radio Personality
-
Here are the super snazzy Topps 2019 Mets baseball cards!!! https://t.co/LfqBEfUy3SBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets prospect ranks: @MLBPipeline: No. 55: Andres Gimenez No. 58: Peter Alonso @BaseballAmerica: No. 30: Gimenez No. 48: Alonso No. 98: Ronny Mauricio @baseballpro: No. 38: Gimenez No. 40: Alonso @keithlaw: No. 60: Mark Vientos No. 90: Alonso No. 97: Gimenez No. 99: MauricioBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Up for sale is this Game Used Back to the Future Jersey from the Greensboro Grasshopers. Looks like Scott Squire. If you are a Back to the Future fan, you need this. $200 for it. https://t.co/TOc9BbKTX6Blogger / Podcaster
-
Selling Game Used Todd Frazier Jersey. Has Rusty Staub patch. $400 ticket price. I want $250 for it. https://t.co/dy1kBEWTa0Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TMKSESPN: #SuperBoxBonanza is back in the 3PM, 5PM & 6PM hours on @ESPNNY98_7FM!TV / Radio Network
