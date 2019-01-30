New York Mets

The Mets Police
David-wright-blue-los-mets

Daniel Murphy could have been…..the all time Mets hit leader

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

This blog really is a more public version of the emails I have been trading with friends since we had email…which was a variant on the conversations we had in the schoolyards.  This post comes from an email conversation with the fellas. Daniel...

Tweets