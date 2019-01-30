New York Mets
Here are the super snazzy Topps 2019 Mets baseball cards!!!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
These are really snazzy. I used to (and still do) love my first look at the new Topps design every year. I like this one a lot. Traditional. Clean. The orange makes me think we could play Colors with these. (You millennials will never understand.
