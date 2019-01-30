New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-02-11-at-8.11.36-am

Noah Syndergaard slays SNY again!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

He’s the best.   Imagine how awkward this could have been if SNY traded me. ?https://t.co/iBxZpD9vkh — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) January 30, 2019 Add Mets Police to Apple News Here are the super snazzy Topps 2019 Mets baseball cards!!!...

Tweets