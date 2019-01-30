New York Mets
New York Mets Promote John Ricco To Senior Vice President Role
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 48s
The addition of Brodie Van Wagenen to the New York Mets’ front office made it unclear what would happen to the three interim GMs. Omar Minaya opted to stay on while J.P. Ricciardi moved on, b…
I shouted out a couple prospects who just missed the list :)@PSLToFlushing the 11th prospect is very upsetMinors
I have no idea why this makes me so excited, but it makes me so excited that my old apartment building is featured in a Vision Zero commercial. I am semi-regularly on TV myself and still jumped out of my chair at the sight of a familiar apartment building.TV / Radio Personality
Hi. I wrote almost 3,300 words on the #Mets top 10 prospects that is about to be submitted and will be posted on @The7Line tomorrow. Please read it!Minors
RT @StevePopper: More huge ovations here for the visitors at MSG - Dirk Nowitzki to the score's table for his first appearance in his final game here.Blogger / Podcaster
Bryce Harper and Manny Machado should sign one-year contracts to play in Japan and let MLB go a full season without two of its top ten players.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @sung_minkim: Hello everyone, I'll be doing an AMA (Ask Me Anything) at r/baseball subreddit tomorrow at 9 am EST! Ask me anything about Korean baseball, MLB, my writing career, or just anything, really.Blogger / Podcaster
