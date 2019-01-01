New York Mets

Mets Minors
Mmn-top-50-e1547566385320-400x376

MMN Top 50 Prospects: 19, Not So Junior Santos

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 3m

Pos: SP     B/T: R/R     Age: 8/16/2001 (17)Acquired: International Free Agent from the Dominican Republic on September 28, 20172018 Stats (DSL Mets 1, GCL Mets): 1-1, 2.52 ERA, 14

Tweets