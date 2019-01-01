New York Mets

Mets Merized

Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Machado Stock Watch Continues

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 7m

Good morning, Mets fans! Today's hot stove rumor roundup calls for even more Manny Machado updates, as well as a comeback on the catching front.Padres Have Yet to Meet With Machado Jon Moro

Tweets