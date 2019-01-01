New York Mets

Mets 360
Oliver-perez

Oliver Perez still kicking at age 37

by: Brendan Vachris Mets 360 22m

Oliver Perez inked a $2.75 million, one-year deal to resign with the Indians last Friday. It could be the last major-league deal given out to a lefty reliever this offseason, as the Mets got their …

Tweets