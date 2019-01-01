New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Amazin-avenue-prospect-list

2019 Top 25 Mets Prospects: 2, Andres Gimenez

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 15m

Coming in at 2 on our 2019 list is a guy who still isn’t old enough to legally drink but might be a potential .300 major league hitter with the ability to play plus shortstop defense.

Tweets