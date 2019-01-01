New York Mets

Mets Merized
Monte_irvin_number_retirement-e1548948718760

MMO Fan Shot: People Will Come, Ray

by: Fan Shots Mets Merized Online 1s

An MMO Fan Shot by J Doubleday"Ray. People will come, Ray. They'll come to Iowa for reasons they can't even fathom. They'll turn up your driveway not knowing for sure why they're doing it. Th

Tweets