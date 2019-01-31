New York Mets

The Mets Police
Photo-15

Mets White vs Ivory vs Cream home jerseys color comparison

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 17m

As part of yesterday’s exploration of all the jerseys David Wright has worn, I mentioned that I didn’t want to bog down in white vs cream vs ivory. Well today I do.  It’s not like the Mets are signing Machado and Harper, so I need POSTS baby, and...

Tweets