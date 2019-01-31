New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets White vs Ivory vs Cream home jerseys color comparison
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 17m
As part of yesterday’s exploration of all the jerseys David Wright has worn, I mentioned that I didn’t want to bog down in white vs cream vs ivory. Well today I do. It’s not like the Mets are signing Machado and Harper, so I need POSTS baby, and...
Tweets
-
Sounds like #Mets will be expanding their analytics department even further after the two hires todayStory: Brodie Van Wagenen is keeping his promise to invest in and bolster the Mets’ analytics department — understaffed and under-resourced for years — and he’s not done yet. https://t.co/B1B8RpLTEQMinors
-
RT @PlayersTribune: Congratulations Derek and Hannah on the birth of your second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter. Welcome to the family, #2.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Not done yet: Mets are planning to hire a couple more analysts in the coming weeks according to @timbhealeyQuite a day for the Mets analytics department with the additions of @pizzacutter4 and @AndrewPerpetua!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
ZiPS projection for Peter Alonso: .239/.324/.450, 24 HR, 71 RBI, 2.2 fWAR, 110 OPS+Blogger / Podcaster
-
Brodie Van Wagenen is keeping his promise to invest in and bolster the #Mets’ analytics department https://t.co/IFSTYfDXpOBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets