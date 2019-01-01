New York Mets
Mets Add to Analytics Team, Hire Andrew Perpetua
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online
The Mets kicked off Thursday with the news of them hiring Baseball Prospectus writer Russell Carleton for their analytical department, but they weren't done, they've also hired Andrew Perpetua.
Sounds like #Mets will be expanding their analytics department even further after the two hires today. Brodie Van Wagenen is keeping his promise to invest in and bolster the Mets' analytics department — understaffed and under-resourced for years — and he's not done yet.
Not done yet: Mets are planning to hire a couple more analysts in the coming weeks. Quite a day for the Mets analytics department with the additions of Russell Carleton and Andrew Perpetua!
Beat Writer / Columnist
ZiPS projection for Peter Alonso: .239/.324/.450, 24 HR, 71 RBI, 2.2 fWAR, 110 OPS+
Brodie Van Wagenen is keeping his promise to invest in and bolster the #Mets' analytics department
