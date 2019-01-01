New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB News: Harper Meeting With Padres on Thursday
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 18m
The San Diego Padres are meeting with star free agent Bryce Harper on Thursday in Las Vegas according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. It was reported earlier on Thursday that Harper was going to see a mys
Tweets
-
Sounds like #Mets will be expanding their analytics department even further after the two hires todayStory: Brodie Van Wagenen is keeping his promise to invest in and bolster the Mets’ analytics department — understaffed and under-resourced for years — and he’s not done yet. https://t.co/B1B8RpLTEQMinors
-
RT @PlayersTribune: Congratulations Derek and Hannah on the birth of your second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter. Welcome to the family, #2.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Not done yet: Mets are planning to hire a couple more analysts in the coming weeks according to @timbhealeyQuite a day for the Mets analytics department with the additions of @pizzacutter4 and @AndrewPerpetua!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
ZiPS projection for Peter Alonso: .239/.324/.450, 24 HR, 71 RBI, 2.2 fWAR, 110 OPS+Blogger / Podcaster
-
Brodie Van Wagenen is keeping his promise to invest in and bolster the #Mets’ analytics department https://t.co/IFSTYfDXpOBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets