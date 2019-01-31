New York Mets

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com January 31, 2019 2:23 PM Newsday 5m

In Brodie Van Wagenen's first offseason as GM, he has made beefing up the front office generally and the Mets' analytics efforts specifically one of his goals.

