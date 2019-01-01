New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The 2019 All-Free Agent Team
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 26s
As we get ready to enter the month of February in 2019, there's still a significant amount of talent left on the free agent board. Pitchers and catchers starts reporting in less than two weeks and
Tweets
-
The media did a great job of driving Porzingis out of town.... remember that the next time they get on a soap box.... there is an agenda.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Porzingis already has his Mavericks jersey.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I can likely get you 4 for 48….but only if the Mets are out of it by July@Ceetar @metspolice I don't see a service fees so its a good deal for me. $48 is my cost driving to citi from NJ.Blogger / Podcaster
-
My take on NYK Trade--clearing $25 Mill in cap space--getting players will expiring contracts that can be movable at TD or options to release in off-season--I think this deal makes sense on a # of levels....Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Holy crap it’s a $45 Mets cap? https://t.co/uqeV6eHpIIBlogger / Podcaster
-
He was at the one in 2009. Hopefully he comes back for it.@michaelgbaron Do you think Nolan Ryan will be at the 1969 reunion festivities at CitiField this season?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets