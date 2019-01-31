New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2019-01-29-at-4.23.02-pm

Holy crap it’s a $45 Mets cap?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

FORTY FIVE DOLLARS?   Are you (bleeeeeeeeeep) serious?

