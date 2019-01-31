New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Red Sox Mejia Signing Ticks Off Opposing Players, Should Disappoint Fans
by: Matt Kalman — Forbes 12m
Boston's signing of Jenrry Mejia after three PED suspensions ticked off other MLB players and should also annoy Red Sox fans hoping for a better bullpen upgrade.
Tweets
-
RT @ynscspds: “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.” #JackieRobinson #JR100Blogger / Podcaster
-
With the news that Russell Carleton was hired by the @Mets to work in their analytic department, check out the interview I conducted with Russell about his book, “The Shift: The Next Evolution in Baseball Thinking,” for @MetsMerized. @pizzacutter4 #Mets https://t.co/8HVP2BQpp6Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NewYorkOwls: Chansiri to the FFP #swfcBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wednesday spending more money in the window than Spurs is funny but also where did they find money?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsMerized: Follow MMO this weekend when we'll be giving away some incredible Mets Merchandise!!! ?? You could win Canvas Prints, Coffee Mugs, Beverage Coasters, Caps, T-Shirts, Jigsaw Puzzles and more!!! ? Only 12 days until Spring Training and we're ready to go!!! ⚾️?? LGM!!! ?? https://t.co/YjSI8ssAioBlogger / Podcaster
-
That didn't get very far https://t.co/7lyz8gJdjRBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets