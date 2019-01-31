New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

This Mets prospect just missed the Top 100 list

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

Last Saturday night, MLB Pipeline unveiled our list of the Top 100 Prospects for 2019 in conjunction with a special shown on MLB Network and MLB.com. The list's release capped a two-week stretch during which we analyzed the Top 10 prospects at each...

Tweets