Mets Police Morning Laziness: Baseball, America’s 3rd Favorite Pastime.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

SLACKISH REACTION: Wait until Baseball finds out that it is two days before the Super Bowl and yet all anyone is talking about is the NBA. But really, keep telling me baseball has superstars. Really, keep believing that the current young generation...

