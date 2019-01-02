New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Maintaining Dialogue With Gio Gonzalez

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 10m

The New York Mets have been keeping in touch with free agent starter Gio Gonzalez according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.Rich Mancuso (broke Hector Santiago signing) of NY Sports Day rece

Tweets