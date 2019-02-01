New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-03-19-at-2.00.41-pm

Idea: Baseball should have just ONE player from each team wear 42 for Jackie Robinson Day here’s why.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Dear Jackie… (via @RobinsonCano) #JR100 pic.twitter.com/4DKTtbX1tB — New York Mets (@Mets) February 1, 2019 Is that not beautiful?   Let’s use that as a jumping off point for a discussion. I think we all agree that baseball recognizing Jackie...

