New York Mets

The Mets Police
Image001

Good news: Mets-Braves on June 30th is Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN…at least it’s at 7!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 29m

ESPN today announced it had selected two additional game selections for its 30th season of Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell. On Sunday, May 19, the Chicago Cubs and Javier Baez will visit the Washington Nationals and Juan Soto. Then, on...

Tweets