New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Link: The Nationals ban backpacks – HardballTalk
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Here’s a pretty good read about Security Theater. As the link mentions, this might be more about Security Costs And Effort than actual security. The Nationals ban backpacks – HardballTalk So I don’t know about you, but I travel with a backpack for...
Tweets
-
New Post: Alderson Talks Daniel Murphy, Current State of Mets https://t.co/4uf5tRVaef #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
No thank youHappy birthday, Jason Vargas! #LGM #HBD https://t.co/mMcXgE4oR3Super Fan
-
Trust me, it is a privilege ... most of the time.@NYPost_Mets @MikeVacc But Mike, you get the privilege of covering the Mets..................Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Who has got it better than my guy @MikeVacc? He’s at Cameron today for Johnnies-Duke, and Atlanta tomorrow for the Super Bowl. That’s what I call a weekend.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jaseidler: Gonna bump this a bunch more times over the next ten days: we are hiring paid staff writers for the BP prospect team. Would especially encourage folks of marginalized backgrounds to shoot us a line. https://t.co/rEDLg174VK https://t.co/lMNtrhrDnHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets