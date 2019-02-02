New York Mets

Rising Apple
Mets: Jason Vargas’ biggest crime was preventing the signing of Gio Gonzalez

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 6m

The New York Mets never really needed Jason Vargas and now they're stuck with him. Worst of all, there's little room to add someone like Gio Gonzalez. Fore...

