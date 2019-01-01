New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN 2019 Top 50 Prospects: 18, Gavin Cecchini Hopes to Bounce Back

by: Joseph Hill Mets Minors 14m

Gavin CecchiniPosition: 2B/SS     B/T: R/R     Age: 12/22/93 (25)Acquired: 1st Round Draft Pick in 2012Previous Rank: 182018 Stats (Las Vegas): 30 G, 119 PA, 109 AB, 14 R, 11 2B,

Tweets