New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

All-Underrated Team includes Nimmo

by: N/A MLB: Mets 25m

Everybody throws around the term "underrated" in the world of sports, but nobody knows what it means. It's subjective and relative. For instance, is it possible that Mike Trout is still underrated after all this time? Well, perhaps in the global...

Tweets