New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Nine Days Until Pitchers and Catchers Report
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 18m
Good morning Mets fans! Here's the latest news around the baseball.http://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=M7YJjvfj&cid=8562&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&fl
Tweets
-
RT @BaseballBros: MLB needs to do this ?Player
-
No testing for alumni games56-year-old Roger Clemens breaking off a nasty breaking ball during the Texas Baseball alumni game ?? https://t.co/txmEW1i8kzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: NFL plays championship game at West Coast inconvenient 3:30pm https://t.co/1D4BJkGPzoBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mark_V1ncent10: @danawhite @seanshelby I’ll make the featherweight div easy for you. @BlessedMMA vs @FrankieEdgar for the strap, @josealdojunior vs @alexvolkanovski #1 contender, @BrianTcity vs @MirsadBekticMMA, @zabeast_mma after he tunes up Stephens vs @panteraufc...I’m available for hire FYIPlayer
-
Happy 33rd Birthday, Lucas Duda. Duda played in 760 games with the #Mets (2010-17), recording 125 HR, 378 RBI, & a 122 OPS+ with the club. He’s 7th among all-time @Mets in HR. He’s one of 7 Mets to post multiple seasons of at least 25 HR & a 130 OPS+. @MetsMerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @chris25kirk: @FlavaFraz21 @DeionSanders Should have stuck with football after freshman year then ??Player
- More Mets Tweets