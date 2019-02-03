New York Mets

The Mets Police
Tom Seaver football card Topps design

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14m

Here’s an interesting one showing up on eBay today. Looks like Topps made some Football Style cards. Kinda cool. Let’s talk about that jersey! Also can you imagine Tom Seaver actually comes back and then they let him go again?   Breaks ones heart....

