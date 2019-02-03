New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tom Seaver football card Topps design
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 14m
Here’s an interesting one showing up on eBay today. Looks like Topps made some Football Style cards. Kinda cool. Let’s talk about that jersey! Also can you imagine Tom Seaver actually comes back and then they let him go again? Breaks ones heart....
Tweets
-
RT @TomFornelli: Florida State QB Deondre Francois has been dismissed from the program.TV / Radio Personality
-
News and notes on the #Mets, #Marlins and #BlueJays https://t.co/vyhnhvJdxpBlogger / Podcaster
-
Whatever happens tonight I’ll sleep easy knowing Eli is 2-0 against Brady in the SB. ?♂️On This Date: In 2008, the Patriots' perfect season was spoiled by one of the greatest catches in NFL history (via @nflthrowback) https://t.co/79SHyfVYz5Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @GioWFAN: Not that anyone should be surprised but the pats fan/rams fan ratio down here is about six billion to one.TV / Radio Personality
-
What a big game tonight. Those long-suffering Patriots fans have the chance to embrace the underdog role with their No. 2 seed team that is currently favored and features the greatest NFL player of all-time and likely the greatest coach. If they're not underdogs, nobody is.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
"You’re way more than an MVP to me" https://t.co/Gk7Xj7WVdqBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets