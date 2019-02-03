New York Mets

Rising Apple
1042113360

Mets fans are actually arguing in favor of Jason Vargas over Gio Gonzalez

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 5m

Some New York Mets fans appear to believe Jason Vargas is better than free agent Gio Gonzalez. Where is this coming from? In a side-by-side comparison, I t...

Tweets