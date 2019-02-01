New York Mets

Mets Merized
Db347121-a1c3-446c-b60d-b391df94a030-sbliiilogo

MMO Super Bowl LIII Staff Predictions

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 4m

Super Bowl LIII is set to kickoff on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, home of the Falcons. It'll be the first Super Bowl to be hosted at the stadium, which opened in 2017.

Tweets