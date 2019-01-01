New York Mets

Sporting News
Gio-gonzalez_1hpzfncxfjxds1b327t5anoepv

MLB hot stove: Mets have discussed signing starter Gio Gonzalez, report says

by: E.Jay Zarett Sporting News 10m

Gonzalez registered a 10-11 record and a 4.76 ERA in 32 starts with the Nationals and Brewers last season.

Tweets