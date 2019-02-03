New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2019-02-03-at-5.16.06-pm

Fake Mr. Met appears in Black Monday trailer

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

I was watching the Super Bowl pregame show when a familiar face caught my eye…..but it turns out it was not a familiar face….but it sure looks like one. He appears in the trailer for Showtime’s Black Monday…..part of the Mets Police Showtime...

Tweets