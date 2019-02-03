New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Empty Citi Field appears in new Avengers trailer
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Wow first Fake Mr. Met in a commercial, now this! Citi Field is now part of the MCU universe. pic.twitter.com/Bd2vElOR5L — Roger Cormier (@yayroger) February 3, 2019 Add Mets Police to Apple News Fake Mr. Met appears in Black Monday trailer Related
Tweets
-
Mlb rankings not having Thor in top 10 means only 1 thing and that is that it is time to shred The shredderBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Thoroughly enjoyed the Game of Thrones/Bud Light ad. As if I could be more sky high for GOT's next season.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Montreal_Expos: Premier coup sûr en carrière pour Jerry Goff - Expos catcher Jerry Goff collects his first @MLB hit #ExposBowl #SBLIII https://t.co/RXt1yqLpFLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
What is my ranking g for starting pitchers Jacob deGrom would be my first choice in all of baseball to start a game for me. PERIOD CASE CLOSEDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Ryan Allen doing Ryan Allen thingsPrediction: Patriots 30, Rams 20 MVP: Ryan Allen for fake-punt TD pass and 3 punts inside the 5Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom landed at #3 on MLB Network's top pitchers list https://t.co/ZHeNMNTGCQTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets