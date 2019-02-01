Among all-time position players, Trout is currently 99th with a 64.3 bWAR. If he posts a modest 5.7 WAR in 2019 - which would give him an even 70.0 career WAR - he’d pass the likes of: Ernie Banks Tony Gwynn Manny Ramirez Carlos Beltran He doesn’t turn 28 until August.

Andrew Simon People ask me what I do in winter when there's no baseball. I'll tell you what I do. I stare at the all-time WAR leaderboard and see which legend Mike Trout will pass next. https://t.co/pArWcKHO5k