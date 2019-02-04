New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2019-02-04-at-8.15.37-am

And in the end…I was right.   Link: Sandy Alderson regrets letting Daniel Murphy leave Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

So this is interesting from over the weekend.. “The one thing I regret — and I told him this — was not signing Daniel Murphy,’’ Alderson said by phone Friday. “We’ve kept in touch. He’s a great person and a really good player.” Source: Sandy...

Tweets