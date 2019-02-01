New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Patriots Winning The Super Bowl Is A Bad Omen For The Mets
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
Last night, the New England Patriots won the sixth Super Bowl in team history. If you look at how the Mets have performed in the other five years the Patriots won the Super Bowl, you may not believ…
Tweets
-
RT @MattMono11: This insane story about 7-foot-1 pitcher Loek Van Mil involves a hiking accident in the Australian brush, kangaroos and an ABL title and you should read it https://t.co/7NxRYWukYuBlogger / Podcaster
-
"We've got depth, we've got talent." But how do the Mets compare to the rest of baseball's deepest division? https://t.co/eQdN7h1qdtBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jmhendricks88: The Force is strong with Tom Brady and Julian Edelman https://t.co/4G5JJGnKCDBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @kateefeldman: "A big splash" and "spread it around" are, uh, not the same thing. https://t.co/X86a0sJgRxBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Meet the Mets’ Non-Roster Invitees: Arquimedes Caminero https://t.co/dVIR7Favg9 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brodie Van Wagenen: "Hopefully the fans recognize we did make a big offseason splash. We just spread it around."Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets