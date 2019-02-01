New York Mets

Jerry Blevins Signs Minor League Deal with Oakland Athletics

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 14m

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Oakland Athletics have signed former Mets reliever Jerry Blevins to a minor-league deal with an invitation to Spring Training. San Francisco Chronicle

