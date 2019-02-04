New York Mets

Don't believe the Mets Have Depth spin – look at the OF, and wait until Todd Frazier finds out he is the 1B

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Today’s spin from Wags is the Mets have depth. Oh, they have some depth.  I love the Lowrie signing.  But let’s take a closer look Wags… Let’s start at first base.    TODD FRAZIER.   Wait until Todd Frazier finds out about this. Anyway, the infield...

