New York Mets

North Jersey
597ffc59-c787-486a-ad83-e697c62e9f74-gm_meetings_baseball

Mets aim to contend in 2019, but passed on acquiring franchise-changing talent

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 5m

The Mets have been active this offseason, but they passed on top free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado despite having payroll flexibility.

Tweets