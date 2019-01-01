New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Former Mets LHP Jerry Blevins joins A's
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 40s
Former Mets LHP Jerry Blevins signed a minor-league deal with the Oakland A's.
Tweets
-
MacArthur and defending county champ Garden City tied at 31 heading to fourth quarter.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Mike_Dyer13: A 4-month-old baby in Boston has seen more championships than a 45-year-old Mets-Jets-Knicks fanBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brodie expects Yoenis to be Yoenis Gio Gonzalez/SP search update Brodie on the slow overall market https://t.co/FIlLbIX0XqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“Mets have maintained contact with lefty Gio Gonzalez’s camp. Other veterans the Mets still might consider include Jeremy Hellickson, Clay Buchholz and Ervin Santana.” #MetsVan Wagenen keeping options open for Mets rotation: https://t.co/ETl17DNK4A via @nypostsportsMinors
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Van Wagenen keeping options open for Mets rotation: https://t.co/ETl17DNK4A via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Van Wagenen keeping options open for Mets rotation: https://t.co/ETl17DNK4A via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets