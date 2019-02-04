New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Gettyimages-1013311974-e1533755413657

Report: Jacob deGrom’s camp disappointed due to lack of substantive contract extension talks with Mets

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 12m

Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and his camp are reportedly disappointed due to the lack of substantive contract extension talks with the Mets.

Tweets