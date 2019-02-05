New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: you can’t be deep if you don’t have a CF or 1B guys
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
SLACKISH REACTION: Yesterday, my man Wags was trying to spin that the Mets have depth. They have SOME depth sure…but here look…. Wait until Todd Frazier finds out who is listed as the 1B (for six weeks until Peter Alonso takes his job). Wait until...
Tweets
-
RT @MarkASimonSays: Happy birthday Hank Aaron! Aaron hit 755 career home runs ... No. 754 was a highly-memorable walk-off. Relive it here https://t.co/0Mvw4O3HKNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @John_Edwards_: Davenport projections are out for 2019 and project the Mets to not only win the NL East (91-71 record) but also allow the fewest runs of any team. https://t.co/RDh5rSZi0LBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets view themselves as the favorite in the National League East. Just how do they stack up in what should be baseball’s deepest division? https://t.co/AOebRjqNIyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I'm not going to ask Nate how many newsletters he subscribes to, but rather just assume he subscribes to many of them and encourage you to sign up: https://t.co/oMqZP7I43O@OGTedBerg Thanks for the Morning Win. It is the best newsletter I subscribe to.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @RandomMets: Bobby Parnell.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @HistoryJumpman: ?⬆️ #MJMONDAYS The ? loved nothing more than a challenge, especially at the rim ? Nobody was safe. Never backed down. MJ wanted all that smoke ?? #JumpmanHistory https://t.co/RrreDGlsxcPlayer
- More Mets Tweets